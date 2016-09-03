Students can study midwifery thanks to donation

Standard Bank has provided funding to two sixth form students to help them achieve their dream to pursue a career in midwifery.

Anna Munro and Charlotte Driver, who both attend Castle Rushen High School, plan to travel to Tanzania to volunteer in a busy maternity ward and work at a nearby orphanage this month.

Both are considering careers in midwifery so, as well as helping out in these busy centres, they will be gaining valuable work experience.

The trip is organised by Gap Medics, which secures student work experience placements in medical facilities around the world. Having already raised £1,100 each to fund the trip, Standard Bank, located on Circular Road in Douglas, donated £500 to boost their funds.

The head of corporate and business banking Isle of Man, Ian Hamilton, said: ‘We are thrilled to be able to support Anna and Charlotte in this fantastic endeavour.

‘They will gain some fantastic experience as well as helping the local community in Morogoro in Tanzania.

‘As a bank with roots in Africa we thought that this funding was the perfect fit as it means that we can help people in Africa and the Isle of Man. We hope that Anna and Charlotte really enjoy their time in Tanzania and wish them all the best in their future as they follow their ambition to become midwives.’

John Danielson, Castle Rushen’s School business manager, added: ‘This is a really fantastic opportunity for these two students and we are extremely proud of their efforts to raise the funds as well as their desire to help this community. We are all grateful to Standard Bank for providing this extra funding and helping their ambitions to become possible.’