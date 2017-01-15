Students design Manx Dyslexia Association’s new website

Manx Dyslexia Association (MDA) has launched its new website - thanks to the help of two college students.

The MDA appealed for help to update its website and Dr Ali Robertson of University College IOM responded by kindly offering support in the form of two of his IT degree students, Adam Cowin and Mark Directo.

These two students have reformatted and significantly improved the existing website, as part of their BSc in Computer Science. The website now includes tips and advice for parents and employers, links to relevant resources and frequently asked questions together with details of past and upcoming events and details on how to contact the MDA.

Sue Rutter of the MDA said: ‘We have been impressed with Adam and Mark’s commitment to this project over the past few months and are extremely pleased with the outcome.’

The website can be accessed at manxdyslexia.com and the MDA would welcome any feedback.