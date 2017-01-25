Students put new skills to test at festivals

Ninety pupils with disabilities from 13 schools took part in badminton and boccia festivals run by Manx Sport and Recreation.

The youngsters were cheered on by their family and friends at the festivals, which form part of the year-round Disability School Sports Programme.

MSR disability sports development officer Ari Brooks said: ‘Our 10-year Strategy for Sport outlines how sport and physical activity improves the lives of those with disabilities.

‘The children participated in badminton and boccia activities in school PE lessons leading up to the event, developing balance and co-ordination as well as teamwork and social skills.

‘At the festivals, the children put their new skills to the test in a variety of fun and inclusive activities.’

DEC political members Ann Corlett MHK and Lawrie Hooper MHK presented medals to pupils who took part.

The sports programme continues with kwik cricket in March, a girls’ football day in April and athletics in June.