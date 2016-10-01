Students to get an insight into world of theatre

Students with an interest in drama, singing and dancing will be able to gain an insight into the world of theatre with special workshops.

A group of more than 20 final year students and teaching staff from the London-based Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts will visit Ballakermeen High School in Douglas on October 7 to share their experience and expertise.

In the morning the group, which is touring Britain as the Creative Vocal Company, will work with students from the school in the Studio Theatre before leading an afternoon workshop, comprising of singing, dance and drama classes, which will be open to all children of secondary school age.

There will be performances by the visiting company, as well as an opportunity to quiz the Italia Conti Academy representatives about training for musical theatre.

Academy head of singing Deborah Goody and artistic director of CVC Owen Smith will travel to the Island alongside the final year students.

Owen said: ‘Every year our final year students tour Britain doing what they do best – performing – and sharing their experiences with youngsters who may be interested in a career in the theatre. It is an opportunity for aspiring performers to learn from and speak to industry professionals and gain a real insight.

‘We tour every year but have never been to the Isle of Man before, so everyone is very excited about visiting and meeting the local students. The company tour is part of the academy’s outreach programme, so we meet all the costs to ensure there is no charge to the school or students.’

The Steam Packet is assisting by meeting the travel costs in full.