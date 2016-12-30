Students visit mayor and mayoress

Douglas mayor John Skinner welcomed students from University College Isle of Man’s Annie Gill unit when they visited the Douglas town hall recently.

It was a reciprocal visit for the students who were visited by the mayor and mayoress atthe college for an Italian-themed lunch in the college’s training coffee bar, back in June.

The college’s Annie Gill unit provides taylored programmes for students with special needs and is named after Manxwoman Annie Gill CBE, who was matron of Edinburgh’s Royal Infimary from 1907 to 1925 and was also Scotland’s senior nurse. She later headed the Royal College of Nursing from 1927 to 29.

During the visit to the town hall, the students were shown the different items of mayoral regalia, some of which they were able to try on.

The Annie Gill unit was opened in 2013 by then Education Minister Tim Crookall.

The unit, which forms a two-storey extension of the Victor Kneale wing, accommodates students with profound and multiple learning difficulties and disabilities. It gives them a better chance of getting access to education and also helps to teach them life skills.

The unit cost £1.9 million to build and features a flexible social enterprise area, including a working cafe for work experience, training and socialising. It also includes teaching spaces, physiotherapy and multi-sensory areas and specialist bathroom and toilet facilities on each floor. As well as a sensory garden, it has covered access to transport drop-off and collection points. Its purpose is to provide somewhere for different services to work with the students, sharing expertise and supporting them in their education.

At the time of its opening, acting principal, Ian Sheard said it would have a great positive impact on the college’s ability to support students wth signifricant learning difficulties and disabilities.

Mr Crookall said it was a facility to be proud of. Before the building opened provision for such students who were not staying on at secondary school was limited.