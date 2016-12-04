Students will go to UK for competition

A team of six business students from the University College Isle of Man (UCM) are to travel to Birmingham to represent the isalnd in a competion in June.

They beat other island schools to win an Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales’ heat in a business and accounting competition.

The students are in their second year of a national BTEC level 3 extended diploma in business (equivalent to three A levels), a vocational qualification that enables students to understand the wide facets of business, which include marketing, accounting, law, human resources and team building.

Dawn Kinnish, assistant programme manager for the business area said: ‘I was extremely proud of the students’ professional approach on the day, demonstrating the ability to analyse and solve problems under pressure, communicate effectively and work in a cohesive team.’

This is the second accolade in recent weeks for the business programme area, recently the Institute of Bookkeeping awarded the Gold Standard for excellence in teaching and assessment.

College principal Jo Pretty and lecturer Catherine Delaney will collect the award during a ceremony at the House of Commons in London.