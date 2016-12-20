Stunt company boss fined £100,000 after human cannonball’s death

The organiser of a daredevil stunt show in which a ‘human cannonball’ from the Isle of Man died has been given a 12-month community order and his firm fined £100,000.

Scott May and the company, Stunts UK Ltd, admitted failing to ensure the safety of his workers at the 2011 event in which Matthew Cranch died.

Mr Cranch, aged 24, who came from the Isle of Man but moved to the UK, was killed when a safety net collapsed during the show in Kent.

May, aged 40, had pleaded guilty at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Cranch, who had joined the show about four weeks before his death, suffered multiple injuries when the safety net, designed to catch him after he was fired into the air, failed.

The prosecution, brought by Maidstone Council, said a mechanism which triggered the release of the net was not properly set, and was not necessary for the stunt.

Mark Watson, prosecuting, told Maidstone Crown Court: ‘It [the mechanism] introduced a wholly unacceptable level of risk in relation to this stunt which was unnecessary.’

Tanya Robinson, representing May, of Higher Bosavern, St Just, near Penzance, Cornwall, said she believed her client had done enough to protect his staff.

‘It was far from a cowboy operation, doing anything to make a profit,’ she said.

Judge Jeremy Carey said the offence was ‘committed through omission rather than act’.

Mr Cranch’s family said they would ‘never be able to accept or recover from his loss’.

