‘Substantial damage’ caused to car following collision

A gun metal coloured car has been damaged while parked in Shoprite car park in Peel.

The Nissan Juke was parked in Shoprite’s Derby Road branch yesterday evening between 6.30pm and 7pm (October 27) when an unknown vehicle collided with the car causing ‘substantial damage’.

The driver of the offending vehicle failed to stop and leave their details.

Police would like to speak to the driver and anyone who witnessed the incident. Contact Peel police station on 842208.

Following this incident, officers have issued a reminder of drivers’ duties when involved in a collision.

If, as a result of a collision, you have caused injury to someone else then you must report the collision to the police.

However, if you have caused injury to an animal (cattle, ass, mule, sheep, pig, goat or dog), damaged another vehicle or damaged any other property which forms part of the land at the road side, then you should provide the following details to any person with reasonable grounds to require them: your name and address; the name and address of the vehicle’s owner; the registration mark of the vehicle.

If you are unable to provide these details at the time then you must report to a police station or to a police constable as soon as possible and in any case within 24 hours.