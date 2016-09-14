A suicide verdict was recorded on a 33-year-old man from Ramsey.

Edward Andrew Binnie was upset after splitting from his partner, the court was told.

On April 24 this year he dropped his children off at his parents’ house in Ramsey. Later the same day he sent texts to his ex partner making comments such as ‘I wish it didn’t end this way’ and ‘I don’t mean this as a threat but this is the last time you will be able to talk to me’. He also told her he would leave their children’s clothes in a bag outside the house and warned her not to let the children go near the house. He was found hanged at home by his ex partner’s sister, later the same day.

The court heard he had made previous threats to kill himself but no-one actually believed he would do it.

Coroner John Needham said Mr Binnie’s act was an impulsive one, not one he had been considering for a long time.

‘There is no evidence of intoxication but the balance of his mind was disturbed,’ he said.

‘He didn’t think through the consequences of his actions on the people left behind.’

Offering his condolences, Mr Needham reminded the court that everyone now had the benefit of hindsight and said Mr Binnie should not be blamed for his actions.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Suicide verdict recorded on 33-year-old man Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...