Super Steve starts his own clean-up

A Sulby man has been praised by the village’s commissioners after going out and collecting litter voluntarily.

Steve Jackson, 50, took it upon himself to tidy up Sulby after becoming fed up of seeing litter every day and is continuing his clean-up efforts.

Sulby resident Steve Jackson, who voluntarily picks up litter dropped by motorists along the Tholt-y-Will road to the Bungalow

The self-employed general maintenance handyman has spent many hours collecting sacks of litter on the Tholt-y-Will road from the Mountain Road through to Sulby old village.

Steve said: ‘It was just the fact that the litter was building up and nobody appeared to be moving it. It’s a problem every day.

‘McDonald’s wrappers and tin cans just thrown out of car windows. I live here, I don’t like it looking a mess. We have a beautiful glen.

‘The big worry for me is getting hit by a car. My wife doesn’t like me doing it.

‘If I could do it full time and get paid I would but I can only do it when I have time and when the weather allows.

‘The wind is a problem blowing it about eveywhere. You can point the litter out daily.

‘If I went out today and cleaned up, it would only take around two weeks for it to be in the same state again.’

Steve, who runs his own business, Steve Jackson Services, has been praised by Lezayre commissioners for his work.

A commissioners spokesman said: ‘It is a very sad state of affairs when people clearly don’t care.

‘Mr Jackson has become a custodian of what is arguably one of the most beautiful places in the island and he feels very fortunate to be living in the glen.

‘He also stated that it was evident when McDonald’s was closed for refurbishment recently.

‘The litter problem isn’t one that can be addressed once or twice a year, it needs constant attention to stand any chance of keeping Sulby Glen free from the eyesore of fly-tipped litter.

‘The commissioners are very grateful for his hard work gathering the litter, which sometimes blows further into the fields making the collection more challenging.

‘We would appeal to the general public to please respect the countryside by making a conscious effort to take all their litter home, disposing of it in the correct manner.

‘This, of course, applies to our whole island, so please people, let’s love our beautiful home, show it the respect it deserves.’