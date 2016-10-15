Superbike star Rea helps kickstart extension plans

World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea lent a hand this week to dig the foundations for the extension to Braddan Bridge House.

The Joey Dunlop Foundation’s disabled holiday accommodation, which was opened in 2010 by TT star John McGuinness and Joey’s widow, Linda, is to be extended by a further two flats.

Kevin Quirk is a trustee of the foundation and manager of the holiday complex. He said the success of the flats and their growing popularity over the past six years had prompted the expension.

‘When the charity’s objectives were discussed 15 years ago, it was apparent there was a shortage of disability-friendly, accessible facilities on the island.

‘We believe that the success of the JDF flats has been a catalyst for other holiday providers to expand into this market.

‘With demand far exceeding our greatest expectations, it is essential that the additional apartments are completed before summer 2017.’

Mr Quirk said the plan was to complete the project before next summer. The expansion will see the accommodation increase by half, from offering 12 beds to 18 beds.

The accommodation has been available from March to January each year and has provided somewhere to stay for people of all ages and disabilities. The work means the season this year will be slightly curtailed but the objective is for all five flats to be fully operational again by next April.

Mr Quirk said Castletown resident Jonathan Rea’s visit, to begin digging the foundations, had been a highlight for the charity. There’s even a family link as Jonathan’s father Jonny Rea competed against Joey Dunlop at the TT races in the 1980s.

‘Jonathan was impressed with our superb facilities and we hope to welcome him back to our grand opening next year,’ Mr Quirk said.

The foundation trustees are hoping to have a grand reopening of the extended facilities, which is provisionally set for Mad Sunday during the 2017 TT race fortnight.

‘My task now is to ensure that the facilities are fully occupied,’ Mr Quirk said.

The charity is always keen to receive any funding or donations. Further information about this or about the accommodation and bookings can be found on the website at www.joeydunlopfoundation.com