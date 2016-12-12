Supermarket recognised

The TT Riders’ Association has honoured an island supermarket for its fundraising support.

Shoprite was recognised for supporting the charity over a long period by holding collections in its shops around the island.

The TT Riders’ Association is a charity formed in 1951 to give financial help to injured riders and their families. The association secretary, Frances Thorp, said the support was not just limited to hardship resulting from racing accidents. For example some members had been helped with hardship in extreme old age.

‘Our membership consists of the stars of today as well as our oldest members, who are in their late 90s. Fundraising is vital to the TTRA and we thank everyone who helps out,’ Mrs Thorp said.

The rose bowl, which is engraved with Shoprite’s name and is on display in the reception of their main offices in Douglas, stays with them for a year. The official presentation was at a dinner in the UK before it was handed over to Shoprite’s Andrew Thomas.

The TTRA is open to any TT rider past or present. Sister charity, Friends of the TTRA, is open to anyone and concentrates on fundraising matters.

Anyone who wants to find out more information should log on to www.ttra.com