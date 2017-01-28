Support scheme extended to four more primaries

A support programme for parents and children in the island’s junior schools is to be expanded.

The FAST programme, which stands for Families and Schools Together was developed by Middlesex University and aims to get parents more closely involved with the schools and their child’s learning.

The scheme runs in partnership with the Save the Children charity and was piloted at Willaston primary school in 2015, with Ballasalla primary school and Scoill-yn-Jubilee, Murray’s Road, Douglas, joining the programme last year.

Now, four further schools – Ashley Hill, Henry Bloom Noble, Anagh Coar and Jurby primary school – have also joined the programme, which organisers hope to expand still further with support from the Manx Lottery Trust.

Two people involved in the first programme have been supported by the government’s youth service to become accredited trainers and they, along with personnel from Middlesex University, have now trained the newest participants.

Organisers say that the programme aims to get the most out of children by engaging with parents and supporting their learning at home.

Principal youth officer Ken Callister said: ‘A child’s success at school is influenced by the support and stimulation provided at home. It’s also influenced by the relationship parents have with the school. FAST brings families, schools and the wider community together to help children fulfil their potential.’ Julie Slater of Willaston school, who was involved at the outset, said the programme helped to ‘strengthen relationships’ between parents, children and the school. Last year 42 families completed the programme, which ‘boosted their confidence as parents and in their dealing with schools’.