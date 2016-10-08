Sure to submit mast application

Telecoms company Sure are set to submit a planning application to install an intenna on a lamppost at Hailwood Avenue in Governor’s Hill.

A public meeting took place at Cronk-y-Berry School on Tuesday and offered people the chance to express any concerns about the antenna.

Sure's Hailwood Avenue plan

Sure aims to install the antenna to boost its coverage in the area and had previously written to residents detailing plans to attach a ‘low visual impact antenna’ to a lamppost in the estate.

A Sure spokesman said: ‘We’ve received feedback both for and against the proposed plans from residents who attended the drop-in sessions. The purpose of the drop-in sessions was to discuss the process that Sure has gone through to investigate a number of potential sites in the area and how we have come to the conclusion that the Hailwood Avenue site is the most appropriate site for the new antenna.

‘Both operators in the Isle of Man have hundreds of mobile sites, which include both antennae and masts, in rural and urban locations around the island. ‘Governor’s Hill is geographically challenging as the land forms a “bowl” which makes it very difficult to provide a mobile signal in the area from the outside and therefore requires mobile equipment to be placed within the bowl to improve mobile coverage for residents. The proposed location exceeds international guidelines and industry best practice.’

Sure Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in the Isle of Man, Mike Phillips, said: ‘We have received more than 500 complaints from customers about the mobile phone coverage in Governor’s Hill, including a number of reports of issues with contacting the emergency services, so we’re aiming to improve this for residents.

The positioning of a new mobile phone antenna at Governors Hill, on the junction of Hailwood Avenue and Lakeside Road

‘The meeting was a drop-in session and residents spoke with myself and other members of the Sure team about our plans.

‘We outlined the process that our engineering team went through to assess a number of potential sites in the area and why we believe the Hailwood Avenue site is the most appropriate choice.

‘As an active participant in the local community it’s important to us that we engage with residents on matters such as this and that’s why we wanted to give them a number of opportunities to meet us, ahead of us submitting the application.

‘We’d like to thank those residents who have participated in the meetings and shared their views.

‘We’ll be submitting the application to planning shortly and we encourage residents to participate in the public consultation as part of the formal planning process.’

In August a planning application by Manx Telecom to install a mobile telephone mast in Onchan at Hillberry Reservoir was initially approved but then refused after an appeal.