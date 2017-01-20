Swagelok worker who took off safety boots loses claim for unfair dimissal

A worker at Swagelok who took off his safety boots on the factory floor has lost his claim for unfair dismissal.

Jackson Paul started work as a primary operator at Swagelok in June 2014 but was dismissed for gross misconduct in February last year.

Mr Paul had some time off sick and was late for work on a few occasions but then in December 2015 a health and safety concern was raised when he was seen to have taken off his boots on his machine mat during a night shift. A fact-finding meeting, disciplinary hearing and appeal followed.

He took his case to the employment tribunal, claiming his dismissal was too harsh.

His employer contended that it had fair reason to dismiss the operative as he had removed his boots in front of his machine in contravention to Swagelok’s health and safety policy, endangering his and his colleagues’ safety and security at work.

In his evidence to the tribunal, the claimant said he had only taken his boots off because he was worried about swarf, sharp metal that had fallen from his machine into his footwear which he said could have cut him.

He admitted there were safety notices around the shopfloor regarding safety clothes including boots and that he was aware of the company’s health and safety rules.

When questioned, he agreed that it was mandatory to keep boots on in the work area and he knew the importance of health and safety to his then employer, but said he had felt in danger because the swarf was in his boots and that he had seen others taking their boots off on the shop floor.

Mr Paul admitted he had not explained this at the time to reliability engineer Michael Shipley and had simply told him his boots were hurting.

He claimed he had turned his machine off before taking off his boots.

But there was some debate over the evidence given at the tribunal over whether this was the case. The machine’s lights were on and it seems that it was on but not operating.

In any event, whether the machine was on or off, the policy about wearing safety boots at all times on the shop floor remained the same.

The claimant confirmed he had got another job following his dismissal but had left this just before having an accident which had left him on crutches but he was not fit for work again.

Mr Paul maintained he should have received a warning rather than be dismissed.

Mr Shipley told the tribunal he had seen the claimant standing by his machine without his boots in breach of health and safety rules on the night in question. He said it was a bizarre sight to see someone without their footwear on the shopfloor.

The tribunal unanimously found that the dismissal was not unfair. Swagelok had a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to health and safety breaches and removing boots in an area that wasn’t safe could reasonably be regarded as gross misconduct.