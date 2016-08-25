Swimming star to speak at dinner

Swimming star Adrian Moorhouse is to speak at an event in the Isle of Man.

He will address the Institute of Directors’ annual dinner.

Mr Moourhouse is – a former Olympic gold medal winning swimmer.

The event will be held on Thursday, September 29. at the Palace Hotel and Casino from 7pm. Guests will enjoy a drinks reception and three-course dinner before hearing Adrian talk about his sporting career and his transition from sportsman to businessman.

The dinner will also be a fundraiser for the Commonwealth Games Association as it continues its efforts to raise money to send a team of athletes and officials to both the 2018 Gold Coast Games in Australia and the 2017 Youth Games in the Bahamas. A workshop for the Isle of Man Sport Aid Academy and the swimming squad is planned for Friday, September. 30

The chair of the IoD, Clive Parrish, said: ‘We’re delighted that Adrian’s agreed to join us at our autumn dinner. After finishing his successful swimming career, he has adapted his knowledge of performance and applied it to businesses and orgaisational development.

‘Adrian’s a very accomplished speaker and will no doubt provide great entertainment and inspiration to everyone who attends on Thursday and Friday.’

Individual tickets cost £45 and will include a drinks reception, three-course dinner and glass of wine. Tables for 10 guests cost £600.

For more information or to book go to this website or contact Claire Veale at events@iod.im.

Barclays is sponsoring the event.