Take control of your medical records with Patient Access app

A new online feature promises to give patients more control over their medical records.

By the end of the month, people who register on the Patient Access website and downloadable app will be able to to view details of test results and other records without having to visit their GP.

Annmarie Cubbon, head of Primary Care Commissioned Services, said: ‘These changes mean that not only will patients be able to book appointments, and manage their own prescriptions, but they can review their complete GP record at any time they want.

‘Those who have frequent laboratory tests, perhaps a diabetic who regularly attends a blood clinic, can monitor their own results without waiting for updates from their GP. That is really putting patients in control.’

Previously it has been possible to book and cancel appointments using the program, but now patients can see details of their diagnoses, medial treatments, and medication as well as details from past appointments.

Test results will be accessible at the same time as they are reviewed by GPs, with an opportunity for doctors to leave notes for patients to read attached to the results. These could indicate that another appointment should be made, or offer reassurance that the results were normal.

The use of the feature is a part of the government’s Digital Strategy.

Richard Wild, chief information and digital officer, said: ‘The whole strategy is built around the commitment to improving the quality of all government digital services, and making sure that they are easy, simple and swift to use. ’

Appointments remain bookable through other previous ways.

To find out more, visit https://patient.emisaccess.co.uk