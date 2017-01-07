Take up art as your new hobby this year

If you have ever had a fancy to taking up painting, possibly as a new year’s resolution, the Isle Gallery have unveiled their new calendar of art classes.

The Gallery, based at Tynwald Mills, St John’s, holds a series of classes throughout the year aimed at participants of all ages, and which offer a wide variety of disciplines.

First up is the ‘Teen Masterclass’ programme. This is a four week course, and is aimed at providing teenagers with an interest in trying out new artistic techniques, or improving the ones they already have. The four-week course takes place on a Monday evening and offers the chance to try out printing, painting and ceramics. If this whets the appetite of the budding artist, then more intensive blocks of training will be available afterwards.

Also there will be a painting for beginners course, aimed at adults. ‘Absolute Beginners In Acrylics’ will offer a chance for those who have either never painted before or those who have painted in the past, but feel they need to brush up on their skills, so to speak.

This six-week course begins on Thursday, January 12.

Staying with the beginner theme, for those who want to try painting Mandalas, a one-day workshop will take place on Sunday, January 29, between 10am and 4pm. Participants will be able to learn techniques involved with ‘Intuitive Art’, with the emphasis here being about connecting with your own creative aesthetic and intuition and creating meaningful pieces of art, rather than relying on a technique and skills-based approach.

For those wanting to find out more about other painting techniques, Absolute Beginners in Oil Painting starts on Monday, February 6 and Absolute beginners in Watercolour takes place from Friday, April 28.

Finally, for the very young, there are term time classes beginning next Saturday, January 7, either 11am to 12.30pm for those five and over and 2 to 4pm for children over the age of Nine. During these classes, children will get the chance to experiment with, amongst other things, ceramics, traditional photography inspired by the likes of Cartier-Bresson and the creation of recycled wearable art. This also comes with the chance to be some of your creations featured in the Wearable art fashion show, held later in April.

More information can be found by visiting www.islegallery.com