Talk about looking after our landscape

The Isle of Man Natural History and Antiquarian Society’s (IOMNHAS) winter season of lectures will continue on Saturday with a look at the way in which the beauty of the Manx landscape is being looked after.

In their talk Managing Our Landscape and Amenity, Andrew Sidebottom, director of forestry, amenity and lands, and Shaun Gelling, ranger, both from the Government’s Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA), will identify some of the work that is undertaken to help maintain a sustainable landscape and how we can help our landscape to sustain our environment, our community and our economy.

Their talk will touch on both practical and strategic measures which the department has been working on.

Next month the winter programme will continue on Saturday, February 25, when Manx National Heritage curator: field archaeology/Inspector of ancient monuments Andrew Johnson will give a lecture entitled ‘The Old Ways Are The Best’.

It will explain how we can learn much about the way of life of islanders in the past through studying the old roads, paths and trackways that were used.

These lectures will be held in the Manx Museum lecture theatre, beginning at 2.30pm.

However, on Saturday, March 25, there will be an earlier start of 2pm for the society’s AGM to take place.

Following the AGM, Chris Weeks will deliver the last of the season’s lectures on the subject of ‘Material Stories – The hidden lives of familiar objects’.

He will look at intriguing stories connected to some notable objects contained in the Manx National Heritage collections.

All the talks are open to non-IOMNHAS members to attend at a small charge, and tea, coffee and biscuits will be served at the end of each lecture.