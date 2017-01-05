Talk on Manx inventor

A talk on the life of Manx inventor William Kennish will be held at the Sailor’s Shelter on East Quay in Peel on January 15.

Organised by the William Kennish Memorial Trust it will be an illustrated talk on the life of Manxman Kennish from his humble beginnings in Maughold, his naval career, life in the Isle of Man and his explorations of South America.

There will also be details of his later family connections to the Statue of Liberty and the characters in PG Wodehouse’s stories.

The talk will be presented by author and chairman of the Isle of Man Victorian Society, Bob Stimpson, with family descendant of William Kennish, Roy Moore.

Admission is free, but donations are sought, as the talk is being given as a fundraising event for a memorial, which the trust plans to install at William’s final resting place in New York in March.