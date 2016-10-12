Talks for ladies at lunch

The Methodist Ladies’ Luncheon Club are to have weekly meals followed by a short talk.

Sue Freeman, a member of the Ladies’ Luncheon Club, said the afternoon is ‘just what is needed to brighten up the winter months and an ideal opportunity to meet friends from all over the island’.

The meetings will be taking place every Wednesday from October 19, with different speakers every week.

Topics range from The Manx Music Festival to the Falkland Islands as well as Christmas celebrations from the Laxey Handbell Ringers on December 14.

The final talk, held on March 15, with a final general meeting, followed by entertainment from Dot Tilbury.

For more information call Shelia Astill on 625423.