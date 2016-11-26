Taxcap details not revealed

Details of how many people tax cappers employ, and how many of their companies were already in existence before the tax cap policy was brought in, will not be made public.

In Tynwald, Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan said given the small number of tax cappers involved – 30 – he was concerned supplying such details could lead to them being identified, and tax affairs information is held in confidence.

