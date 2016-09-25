Taxi driver fined for carrying too many passengers

A Douglas taxi driver has been fined £500 for carrying too many passengers.

Mario Roy Tarcardon, of Ballabrooie Grove, pleaded guilty in court and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.

Prosecutor Hazel Carroon told the court how, on July 16, Tarcardon was working as a taxi driver using a friend’s vehicle.

At around 2.40am he collected a group of people outside the Courthouse bar on Athol Street in Douglas.

It was said that his licence only allows for a maximum of four people in the cab but Tarcardon picked up five.

Information was received by police that Tarcardan was carrying more people than was safe and he was located on Peel Road.

Police followed the taxi to McDonald’s restaurant and when they approached, saw that there were five passengers.

One person was in the front passenger seat while four were in the back, one of which was sitting on the lap of another, hunched over to stop their head from hitting the cab roof.

Tarcardon was interviewed by police voluntarily and said that he had made a mistake and knew that he could only carry four passengers.

The taxi driver said that when he had arrived at the Courthouse bar a number of people had got into his car.

He said that he had not wanted to get into a confrontation so had allowed them to stay in the vehicle.

Tarcardon admitted that he should have told some of the people to get out but added that he had just thought it would be easier to take them rather than have words and an altercation with them.

The court heard that Tarcardan had been working for three years as a taxi driver.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes gave Tarcardon credit for going voluntarily for a police interview and said: ‘You admitted you had too many passengers and I have noted your explanation regarding a confrontation. But better a confrontation than you being brought before the court. It was dangerous to carry five people, particularly one on the lap of another.

‘Had you had a collision, or had to brake suddenly things could have been worse.’