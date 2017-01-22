Taxi taken without consent of owner

A car belonging to A1 Taxis has been taken without the consent of the owner.

The silver VW Passat, registration MMN 513M, was taken from Christian Road, in Douglas, between 6am and 6.30am today (Sunday).

Constable William Challanor said: ‘At present the vehicle has still not been located, but we would like to hear from anyone who may have information on this matter or who may have seen anything suspicious in the Christian Road area at the material times which would lead to the recovery of the vehicle and apprehension of the offender/s.’

Anyone with information should contact police headquarters on 631212 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.