Teen’s two cannabis busts in two months

A teenager from Ramsey has been sentenced to a two-year conditional discharge after he was caught with cannabis twice.
Alexander James Kennaugh, of Richmond Road, pleaded guilty in a summary court to two counts of possessing the drug.
The court heard how, on June 29, police attended a shed in Ramsey Commissioners’ yard on Old River Road in Ramsey.
Kennaugh, 18, was there with six other men and on the table was some cannabis resin in a Tupperware box.
Police searched Kennaugh and found more cannabis in a bag in his pocket.
He admitted that the cannabis was his, saying it for personal use only, and that he had been smoking the drug daily for about two years
The amount of cannabis found in Kennaugh’s pocket was said to be 2.4 grams worth £12.70 while the amount in the Tupperware box was said to be too small to weigh.
In a second incident, on August 15, Kennaugh was detained for a search at Grove Mount in Bowring Road, Ramsey.
On this occasion police found two bags of cannabis bush in his pocket. A later search of his home found drug-related paraphenalia such as a grinder, a bong and a pipe. The cannabis weighed 1.2 grams and was said to be worth £24.
Kennaugh was also ordered to pay £175 prosecution costs.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.