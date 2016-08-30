A teenager from Ramsey has been sentenced to a two-year conditional discharge after he was caught with cannabis twice.

Alexander James Kennaugh, of Richmond Road, pleaded guilty in a summary court to two counts of possessing the drug.

The court heard how, on June 29, police attended a shed in Ramsey Commissioners’ yard on Old River Road in Ramsey.

Kennaugh, 18, was there with six other men and on the table was some cannabis resin in a Tupperware box.

Police searched Kennaugh and found more cannabis in a bag in his pocket.

He admitted that the cannabis was his, saying it for personal use only, and that he had been smoking the drug daily for about two years

The amount of cannabis found in Kennaugh’s pocket was said to be 2.4 grams worth £12.70 while the amount in the Tupperware box was said to be too small to weigh.

In a second incident, on August 15, Kennaugh was detained for a search at Grove Mount in Bowring Road, Ramsey.

On this occasion police found two bags of cannabis bush in his pocket. A later search of his home found drug-related paraphenalia such as a grinder, a bong and a pipe. The cannabis weighed 1.2 grams and was said to be worth £24.

Kennaugh was also ordered to pay £175 prosecution costs.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Teen’s two cannabis busts in two months Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...