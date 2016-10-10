Teenage cannabis dealer awaiting sentencing after four guilty pleas

A teenager from Ramsey has pleaded guilty in court to possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Louis Alex Keman Warren, of Beaumont Road, has also admitted possessing cannabis and being unlawfully concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The 18-year-old will be sentenced on November 8 after the preparation of a probation report.

The court heard how, on August 30 at 9.17am, police actioned a warrant at Warren’s Beaumont Road address in Ramsey.

Warren was present with another man and he was asked if he had anything on the premises that he should not have but replied that he didn’t.

However, on the side table in his bedroom police found a snap bag containing cannabis.

When told he was being arrested Warren said: ‘I am getting arrested for that? It’s only a crumb.’

But police also found drug paraphernalia in a wardrobe together with a tub containing cannabis bush.

Warren made no reply after caution.

When interviewed Warren admitted that he bought the drugs for £350 and that he had intended to sell them.

Found with the cannabis were weighing scales, more snap bags and a mobile phone which Warren admitted he used to sell the cannabis.

Warren said that he made one or two deals a day charging £20 to £40 per bag. He said that he smoked any profits he made and didn’t make any money.

An analysis of the mobile phone’s data by police showed texts relating to drug deals. Warren confirmed he sent the messages and that he was involved in drug dealing.

The phone records showed that Warren had been involved in the sale of drugs since early January 2016 and until the end of August 2016.

The total value of the cannabis found was £521. The court heard that Warren had no previous convictions and only one caution for an unrelated offence.

Warren’s advocate Ian Kermode handed in a basis of plea on behalf of his client in which he admitted to possession of just over £500 worth of cannabis and saying that he only sold the cannabis to a few friends to fund his own cannabis habit.

Prosecutor Michael Jelski said that the basis of plea would have to be agreed as this was the first occasion the prosecution had seen it.

Mr Jelski said that the aggravating features in the case were the quantity of drugs and the period of time over which Warren had been dealing.

He added that he felt the case was suitable for summary court.

Chair of the magistrates Julian Ashcroft said that the probation report should consider all options including committal for sentencing to the Court of General Gaol Delivery and a custodial sentence.

Warren also pleaded guilty to another charge of driving with due care or attention on the A18 Mountain Road on September 16 last year.

Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions that Warren reside at his Beaumont Road address, contact probation services and attend meetings.