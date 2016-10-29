Teenage driver overtook cars and hit biker on Mountain

A Maughold teenager has been ordered to perform 160 hours’ community service after hitting a biker while driving his car on the Mountain Road.

Tobias William Cowin, aged 19, of Booilushag, Ballajora, pleaded guilty to causing serious bodily harm by driving without due care or consideration.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.

The court heard how, on June 25 at 4.30pm, the biker was riding his Honda VRF 800F on the Mountain Road from Ramsey to Douglas.

Cowin was driving his BMW with his younger sister as a passenger on the same road in the opposite direction.

The weather was described as fine, with the road dry and visibility good.

Cowin was the third vehicle in a line of four and after the vehicles had gone round a right-hand bend, Cowin moved out to overtake the two vehicles in front of him.

However, as he overtook he saw the motorbike coming towards him and braked heavily. He said that his four wheels locked and he started to skid.

The biker also braked and went up on to its front wheel, throwing the rider off. The rider hit the front nearside corner of the BMW.

A witness in one of the other vehicles said that they were travelling at about 45mph going around the bend, then heard heavy braking and saw the BMW.

The rider was tended to by members of the public before being flown to Aintree Hospital.

When police questioned Cowin, he said: ‘I came around the bend and thought the road was clear. The bike was suddenly there and I didn’t know what else to do’

He was arrested and taken to police headquarters.

Prosecutor Michael Jelski said that the biker spent 11 days in hospital after suffering seven fractured ribs, a punctured lung and shoulder injuries.

Defending Cowin in court, advocate Peter Taylor handed in references on behalf of his client which said the incident was ‘out of character’ and that it had had a profound effect on Cowin.

Mr Taylor said: ‘These are very difficult matters to sentence and mitigate.

‘This could have resulted in a caution but Mr Cowin is in court because of the outcome. The probation report paints a very positive picture.

‘He is working and aiming to go to university. He has not driven since the incident and has referred himself to mental health services because of anxiety.’

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said: ‘You undertook the overtaking manoeuvre so the responsibility was on you to ensure the road was clear.

‘But there was no suggestion of excessive speed or any other criticism of your driving.’