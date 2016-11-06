Teenager Archie in campaign to raise money for hospital that saved his life

A teenager from Colby is fronting a campaign to raise money for a hospital that helped to save his life.

Archie Veale is pictured with his father Lewis in promotions for chain store Matalan, which is selling clothes in a Christmas appeal for Alder Hey Hospital.

Archie, aged 18, was flown to Alder Hey from Noble’s Hospital in March 2014 with a suspected infection.

He was taken to the intensive care unit where he was left fighting for his life after the infection caused severe sepsis.

He said: ‘I was in danger of losing my legs. As I was losing so much fluid I had 18 litres of blood products poured into my veins, but thankfully I was sedated for three weeks.’

Thanks to the treatment he received at Alder Hey, after 16 weeks in hospital Archie eventually recovered.

He is now taking part in a research study at Alder Hey which is looking at the genetic reasons behind potentially fatal infections, the leading cause of child deaths in the UK

Alder Hey works closely with the University of Liverpool as an established Centre of Excellence for Infectious Diseases.

Professor Enitan Carrol, consultant in paediatric infectious diseases at Alder Hey, said: ‘Diagnosing sepsis early in children can be like looking for a needle in a haystack. The identification of rapid and reliable tests for sepsis is the holy grail of infection research.

Archie said: ‘I wanted to do something for Alder Hey who worked so hard to help me. I wanted to make them proud.’

UK retail chain Matalan has been raising money to help fund research like this into infectious diseases that affect children in the UK.

The annual Christmas campaign has raised over £1.3m since its 2014 launch.

This year’s Get Your Stripes campaign with striped PJs follows on from the Alphabet Scarves and Beanie vs Bobble hats campaigns that were backed by celebrities including Justin Bieber and Britney Spears.

This year’s campaign is supported by celebrities including Alesha Dixon, Anna Friel, George Lamb and Larry Lamb.

The collection has a red, white and green stripe pyjama theme. The range is now available in store and on the chain store’s website, with prices from £2 to £10 with 100 per cent of profits going to the children’s charity.