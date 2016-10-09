Teenager had drugs with value of £3,680

A teenager was forced to spend his birthday in prison after being jailed for possessing cannabis and ecstasy with intent to supply.

Stefan Luke Lane turned 19 just two days after his court appearance for two offences of possessing the drugs and two of possessing them with intent to supply.

Lane, who has no previous convictions, was brought to book after police raided his home on Marathon Road, Douglas, where they discovered 368 ecstasy tablets and 52 grams of cannabis bush.

The defendant was not there initially, but returned briefly during the search before fleeing the scene. He was later arrested by police a short distance away on Victoria Road.

A value of between £3,680 and £5,520 was placed on the ecstasy tablets and £1,040 on the cannabis.

For the prosecution, James Robinson said Lane’s intention was to take a few of the ecstasy tablets himself and supply the rest to friends at £10 each.

He was to keep up to 30 per cent of the proceeds with the rest going to the drug dealer. He intended to sell around 30 grammes of cannabis and retain the remainder for his own use which amounted to three or four grammes per day. All cannabis proceeds were to go to the dealer.

Mr Robinson said Lane told police he felt uncomfortable with the quantity of drugs he was being asked to deal, but accepted he was not forced to do so.

Defending Lane, Paul Rodgers drew the court’s attention to his client’s youth, good character and early admissions.

‘He is only 18 and has no previous convictions whatsoever,’ he said.

‘He has now given up cannabis and the report on him suggests he has an addictive personality.’

Mr Rodgers added Lane had voluntarily sought help from support services. He asked the court to consider all options other than custody, adding: ‘He is aware custody is the most likely option. But his only experience of custody is one night in the police cells, so it is a daunting prospect for him.’

Passing sentence, Deemster Alastair Montgomerie told Lane dealers used people like him to reduce their own risk of capture and conviction.

‘Your advantage to him is you minimise his risk. He intends to take as little risk as possible and make as much money as he can,’ he said.

‘People who deal in class A drugs deal in misery not just for individuals, families and friends but whole communities and that’s why the sentencing tariff set down by the Appeal Division is so high. If you had named your dealer you would be walking out of the court today, not going downstairs. These people want all of the profit and none of the risk and are not bothered about the misery they cause.’

He told Lane the custody threshold was well and truly passed and there were no grounds to suspend the sentence, but it would be kept as short as possible.

‘Ensure when you come out you never ever appear in court again,’ he said.

Lane received a total of three years and three months’ custody.

Addressing the public gallery where many members of Lane’s family were sitting, Deemster Montgomerie said he regretted there was no alternative to custody, adding: ‘I know you will give him the support that he needs, not only in custody but when he comes out.’