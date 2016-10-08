Teenager is accused of rape

News from the courts

An 18-year-old man from Ramsey has appeared at a magistrates’ court charged with rape.

Aiden McMahon, of Ballajora, is scheduled to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on November 29.

No bail application was made.

He will appear in summary court again on Tuesday (October 11), via video link from the prison, where he has been remanded in custody.

