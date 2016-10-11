Teenager jailed after drunken attack

A Port Erin teenager has been jailed for eight weeks after punching a man.

Shane Fayle, of The Promenade, pleaded guilty in court to a common assault charge and was also banned from entering onlicensed premises for five months.

The court heard how, on July 9, the victim of Fayle’s assault was out in Castletown with friends.

He said that he had just left the Union pub and was heading towards the Tap Room when he heard 18-year-old Fayle, who was with another man, shouting behind him.

The victim said that he didn’t know Fayle so he carried on walking.

However, the shouting continued so he walked back towards Fayle and asked him what the problem was, at which point the teenager punched him in the side of the head.

The man managed to restrain Fayle on the ground, holding his arms. Fayle seemed to calm down so the man let him go and saw him walk away.

However, as he reached the Tap Room, there was more shouting and Fayle appeared again, this time punching his victim five times.

Staff from the Tap Room ushered the victim inside and Fayle left the scene. He was later arrested outside the Castletown Co-op.

A witness said that they had seen Fayle swinging his arms fiercely and trying to punch his victim.

He was said to have shouted: ‘You’re a grass for calling the police.’

Another witness said that he had come out of the Tap Room to try to help but had been told by Fayle: ‘I’ll knock you out as well.’

Fayle then threw a punch at him but missed.

anger

Defending Fayle in court advocate David Clegg said: ‘Obviously as is mentioned in the social enquiry report there is an underlying issue with substances, as well as mental health issues with anger management.

‘Probation has made it clear there are issues that need rectifying.

‘My client is a young man with problems. The opportunity is being given to engage with probation and the Drug and Alcohol Team.

‘Something has obviously gone wrong. It was an unprovoked assault on someone he doesn’t know. While he needs a firm hand, he also needs help and support.

‘He has been living on his own, which has contributed to feelings of isolation and substance abuse, but he intends to live with his grandparents so he would not be allowed to run wild.’

Chairman of the magistrates Julian Ashcroft said: ‘This was a drunken, mindless, unprovoked attack on a victim you didn’t even know.

‘You were restrained at one point but then carried on punching him.’