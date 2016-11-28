Teenager’s costly breath test mistake

A Peel teenager has been fined £700 after failing to take a breathalyser test.

Anthony Kai Leonard, of Kerroo Coar, pleaded guilty to the charge and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.

Leonard was in a car with a group of other people on October 16.

He was initially thought to be the driver and was asked to take a breathalyser test, but further investigations found that he was not the driver.

Defending Leonard in court, advocate Paul Glover said: ‘My client is a young man, only 17 years old. At the time he was given the option of providing the sample but fell into the trap of not knowing he had to provide it. It was ironic as the result wouldn’t have mattered as no driving matter was progressed.

‘He only drank a small amount of alcohol earlier that day and wasn’t driving the vehicle.

‘At 17 he is trying to find his feet in life. He has learnt a very valuable and harsh lesson. One he’ll take forward in life.

‘We would ask the court to be lenient, bearing in mind it was a misunderstanding on his part.’

Mr Glover went on to say that his client had started work as a fisherman.

The court heard that Leonard had two previous convictions in 2015. One for resisting a police officer in the execution of their duty and the other for a public order offence.

Leonard also had his driving licence, which is a provisional, endorsed with 10 penalty points.