Teenager’s driving error led to biker suffering range of injuries

A teenager has been convicted of causing serious bodily harm by driving without due care or consideration.

Tobias William Cowin, of Ballajora, Ramsey, was driving a car that collided with a biker on the Mountain Road resulting in the rider suffering seven fractured ribs, a fractured collar bone, a fractured vertabrae and a punctured lung.

Cowin, who is 19, pleaded guilty to the charge and will be sentenced on October 25.

Prosecutor Michael Jelski told the court that on June 25 at 4.30pm, the biker was riding his Honda VRF 800F on the A18 Mountain Road from Ramsey to Douglas.

Cowin was driving his BMW with his younger sister as a passenger on the same road in the opposite direction.

The weather was described as fine, with the road dry and visibility good.

Cowin was the third vehicle in a four vehicle convoy and after the vehicles had gone round a right bend, Cowin moved out to overtake the two vehicles in front of him.

However, as Cowin overtook he saw the motorbike coming towards him and braked heavily. He said that his four wheels locked and he started to skid.

The bike also braked and went up onto its front wheel throwing the rider off. The rider hit the front nearside corner of the BMW.

A witness in one of the other vehicles said that they were travelling at about 45mph going around the right hand bend, then heard heavy braking and saw the BMW.

The rider was tended to by members of the public before being flown to Aintree Hospital.

Police questioned Cowin and he said: ‘I came around the bend and thought the road was clear. The bike was suddenly there and I didn’t know what else to do.’

He was arrested and taken to police headquarters.

In an interview Cowin said that he was sure that the road was clear and would do the same again if faced with the same situation.

However, he admitted the road was not clear and when he conducted the overtaking manoeuvre, the duty of care lay with him.

Mr Jelski said that the prosecution felt that the case was suitable for sentencing in summary court.

Defending Cowin in court, advocate Peter Taylor handed in a basis of plea on behalf of his client, which was accepted by the prosecution.

Mr Taylor said that his client agreed the facts as presented by the prosecution, apart from some of the things reported to have been said to the police.

The advocate requested an adjournment to allow time for the preparation of a report by probation services before sentencing.

Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a condition not to leave the island.