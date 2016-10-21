Tenant struck off after leaving property ruined

Douglas councillors have confirmed they will not offer a new contract to a former tenant who left a council property needing thousands of pounds spending on it.

Councillors were supplied with photographs of the property in question and were told it had cost £4,265 in repairs to return the property to a state where it could again be rented out.

Councillors were also told no court orders were made to recover the expenses where there were no assets to claim.

All refusals were made by the housing management team and decisions were made according to council policy and government regulations.