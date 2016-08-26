The highs and lows at the salt flats of Bonneville

A week of highs and lows is how the Isle of Man team competing at Bonneville Speed Week last week described the experience.

The team riders Chris Proctor and Ralf Mitchell had shipped their bikes - a Suzuki Huyabusa powered by a 300 horse power turbocharged 600cc Yamaha Thundercat engine, and a turbo charged Royal Enfield 250, to America some weeks ago.

For Chris, from Bride it was very much a week of mixed emotions with the high point coming when he succeeded in taking a record for his class and type of bike at 127mph. Speeds are calculated by taking an average over two runs. For his qualifying run, on a three mile course, Chris’s bike achieved 164mph but unfortunately on the second run a turbo pipe blew and he was not able to go above 90mph, bringing the average down.

The team then decided to try for a record in a different class. This involved modifying the bike by adding a fairing then running it on a five-mile course.

During this run, the bike went into a violent wobble - referred to as a ‘tank slapper’, which Chris was unable to control, throwing him off the bike at high speed. As a result, all racing was stopped immediately while Chris was attended to and taken by ambulance to hospital at Salt Lake City 120 miles away.

After a series of x-rays it was confirmed he had broken both bones in his right leg and also had a broken right ankle.

After a two-day stay in hospital, Chris was back at the salt flats but this time in a wheelchair.

Matters unfolded at a rather different pace for Team Salty Wheels, as Ralf Mitchell called his set up with the 1960s Enfield Constellation, a 250cc pushrod-engined bike - with a turbo charger, of course.

The bike qualified for a record attempt early in the week but the harsh conditions on the salt flats caused a gear linkage to seize making fourth gear impossible to engage meaning a record eluded them. The location’s altitude also led to a host of engine problems and the team changed the engine in the bike twice.

Once again, Ralf qualified for a record attempt and this time the Enfield set a new speed record for a bike of its class at 74mph on the last day of racing. The venture was supported by the Isle of Man Motor Museum.