The history of magic in the Isle of Man

Michael Heritage Trust hosts an illustrated talk on ‘The Magic Isle’ by member Mike Clague, on Saturday, September 17, at the Ebenezer Hall in Kirk Michael.

Mike, secretary of the Magicians of Mann, gave a similar talk to The Magic Circle in London in June.

He said: ‘I hope that those attending will be amazed by the magical antics and performances by local and visiting conjurors during the 19th century.’

They included Daniel Kee, a jeweller in Peel, and Revd Knight, curate of the Michael Parish Church.

Madame Josephine Gerardelli poured molten lead into her mouth, a trick rarely seen today and definitely not to be tried at home.

Another was so rude to an audience member that many got up and left the theatre in disgust.

Mike added: ‘In many ways, the development of the magic shows mirrored the development of the island from a rural country into a thriving holiday resort.

‘The development of performances in venues such as assembly rooms venues to acts in large theatres is also fascinating. It’s a real shame that so many of those beautiful Victorian buildings have vanished.’

The free talk is open to everyone, not just members of Michael Heritage Trust.

It starts at 7.30pm and will be followed by refreshments.