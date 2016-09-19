The importance of local weekly newspapers to our community

A video has been made to underline the importance of local newspapers to their communities.

Isle of Man Newspapers’ new owners Tindle Newspapers Ltd has sponsored a multimedia promotional campaign, mounted by Local Weekly Newspapers, throughout the UK and the Isle of Man by the Weekly Independent Newspaper Association to reinforce awareness of the involvement local weekly newspapers have in the wellbeing of their communities, and the role that they play as a focal point of community life.

It is available to watch on Youtube.

