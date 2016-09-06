The mystery of the missing Moddey Dhoo

An appeal has been launched to find the missing Moddey Dhoo sculpture.
The sculpture, created by Tom Cringle, had been borrowed by the Women’s Institute for its stand at the Royal Manx Agricultural Show at Knockaloe Farm in Patrick.
It disappeared after it had been left overnight following the show.
Fenella Gray, from the Port St Mary branch of the WI, said: ‘It was going to be picked up the next day, on the Monday, and when they went to pick it up it had gone. We thought it was a practical joke at first but it’s gone on for long enough now. We just want to know if anybody has seen or come across him. I have spoken to everyone and nobody has seen him.’
The Moddey Dhoo is the creation of leading Manx fell runner and plumber Tom Cringle. He made the artwork from wooden pallets in his spare time.
At the beginning of the year the sculpture had to be moved from the entrance to Peel Castle after it had been put there without permission.
Tom had originally placed his artwork on top of Peel Hill but after it was damaged in the storms before Christmas, he moved it to a new location guarding the entrance to Peel Castle.
Tom is also responsible for the Holly King sculpture, which appeared in numerous locations in December.
If anybody has any information about the Moddey Dhoo’s whereabouts contact Fenella on 837247 or email fenellagray@manx.net
