The NSC’s classes to get everyone fit

As people start new fitness regimes for the new year, the National Sports Centre is issuing a reminder about the facilities and programmes it offers.

Last January, many of the facilities at the NSC in Groves Road, Douglas, were out of action following disastrous flooding in December.

Graham Cregeen MHK, Minister for Education and Children, said: ‘The NSC is back up and running and the opportunity was taken to bring facilities up to the most modern standards.

‘I’d encourage those who are kick-starting a new fitness regime who haven’t visited the NSC for a while to take a look round and see what we offer.’

In addition to the Fitness Zone (gym), sports halls, squash courts, bowls hall, outdoor track and field, pools, steam room, Jacuzzi and a timetable of classes, the NSC runs programmes encouraging people of all ages and abilities to regain and maintain fitness.

Step into Sport, for pupils aged between four and eight began again this week

There are hour-long after-school sessions from Tuesday to Friday in rugby, multi-sports, athletics and badminton and participation is £1.

Walk & Talk, at locations throughout the island, also began this week.

Suitable for all ages and abilities, the NSC says it’s a sociable and enjoyable way to exercise, with milestones rewarded with prizes. Taking part is £1.50 a session including refreshments.

The Swing of Things restarts on Monday, January 9. Sessions introduce adults to sports they may not have tried, including table tennis, racquet ball, squash, badminton and short tennis. The charge, £3.15 per session, includes tea or coffee in the NSC café.

For information about the facilities, programmes, memberships and classes at the NSC, visit here or ring 688588.