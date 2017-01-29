Theatre group to present new version of Peter Pan

Ramsey is set to be invaded by a legendary lost boy, a flutter of magical fairies and a marauding band of hapless pirates.

The Cloideryn theatre group are bringing a new version of the classic tale of Peter Pan to the north in February.

However, this may not be the version we are all familiar with.

For starters, there is no Captain Hook. By all accounts, he has gone on his holidays, and left his sister, Betty Barnacle, played by Carol Fraser, in charge.

‘Captain Hook has gone off, and taken his treasure with him,’ said Heather Ruffino, the creative force behind Cloideryn.

‘So Betty has come to look after the pirates. She’s a very nice pirate, but if she doesn’t get her Manx knobs, she gets very upset and angry.

‘We also have the crocodile who, instead of ticking like a clock, we’ve got him eating Betty’s handbag with her knobs and her mobile phone inside. So, all you can hear is the mobile phone ring tone.

‘I have a habit of putting in little twists to our stories,’ said Heather.

The hero, Peter Pan, will be played by Martha Dunn, 15, and the Darling children will be performed by Lexi Forbes, 11, Kate Forbes ,13, and five year old Olilvia Johnson.

Tinkerbell has also been replaced by three fairies, Tinkle, Winkle ansd Sprinkle.

One to look out for is the appearance by the vicar of St Paul’s church, Chris Lowden, who will be appearing as the dame, Flossie Moppett, the pirate cook and bottlewasher.

The dancers are all from the Footworks dance group.

This year’s panto will be watched by the Lieutentant Governor, Sir Richard and Lady Gozney.

‘That is a real feather in our cap to have the Governor watch the show,’ said Heather. He’s going to meet the cast afterwards.’

The show will be held at St Paul’s Hall, Ramsey.

Evening performances will be on February 3, 4, 10 and 11 from 7.30pm, and matinees will on Saturday 4 and 11, from 2pm.

Tickets are availabale from Ramsey Library or by contacting Heather on 437904.