There is life after politics, say former MHKs

The new House of Keys will look very different following an election that not only saw five women elected but was also notable for its huge exodus of experienced politicians.

Some, such as Chief Minister Allan Bell, Treasury Minister Eddie Teare, Policy and Reform Minister John Shimmin and former Liberal Vannin leader Peter Karran chose to step down after decades in Manx politics, while for others it was an unscheduled end to their career.

But five sitting members were rejected by the voters (see opposite page).

For those former MHKs, there is life after Keys, according to others who have been there before them.

Former Treasury Minister Anne Craine was not re-elected to her Ramsey constituency in 2011, which she described as an ‘extraordinary’ feeling in the immediate aftermath.

‘You certainly have to give it time,’ she said.

‘One minute you are extremely busy, not only fighting an election but with the job in government as well, and then it’s as if the rug has been pulled away. I had extremely good friends and family to help pick up the pieces and move on. Our family slogan is ‘Forward ever, backward never’.’

She described her political career as a marvellous experience . ‘I’m grateful I had the opportunities that I did, but there is life beyond politics,’ she said.

Since 2009, the Tynwald Members’ Resettlement Grant Scheme allows for any member who is below retirement age and served a minimum of two years to receive six months’ salary if they are not re-elected to Keys or Legislative Council.

However, the money has to be repaid should the member be elected again within six months.

Mrs Craine said the scheme was an important one, particularly for those people with mortgages and bills to pay.

‘I think sometimes you are slightly tainted as an ex-MHK when you are seeking new employment. People do get re-elected later on, of course,’ she said.

From a personal point of view, she said she was unlikely to seek re-election, instead enjoying travelling, gardening and spending time with grandchildren and with her friends and family.

Her sentiments were echoed by former Onchan MHK Adrian Earnshaw, who also failed to get re-elected in 2011.

He described it as a ‘seismic blow’.

‘It’s like falling off a cliff,’ he said.

‘One minute you are going at 100mph and the next minute the whole thing just collapses. It’s not planned. You plan to do another five years in office and you work enormously hard with the election campaign.

‘But I have family and friends who were supportive and I think I moved on without too much difficulty.’

Currently he says he’s enjoying retirement, exercising his dog, working with the Hailwood Foundation charity and enjoying other hobbies.

‘Being an MHK can be a thankless job and to leave the job can be liberating. I’m content with my life now,’ he said.