Thief tried on new trainers and left shop

A 31-year-old man from Douglas has admitted stealing a pair of trainers worth £45.

Andrew Hall, whose address was given in court as probation accommodation David Gray House in Drury Terrace, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft.

A conviction was recorded by magistrates and Hall will be sentenced on February 23 after the preparation of a probation report.

Prosecutor Barry Swain told the court how, on December 15, Hall had entered Whistles in Strand Street and was seen taking a pair of Jack and Jones trainers from a shelf.

He took off his old trainers and put the Jack and Jones pair on, then began walking around the shop while wearing them, as if he was trying them out for size.

However, Hall then left the shop while he was still wearing the new trainers, without paying for them, and leaving his old pair behind.

His actions were captured on CCTV and he was subsequently arrested.

Defending Hall in court his advocate Dawn Jones said that her client did have similar previous matters on his record, but that these were some time ago.

Mrs Jones added that the theft was of a relative low value and asked that Hall be given credit for his early guilty plea.

‘It was an opportunistic offence and we would ask the court to accept jurisdiction,’ said the advocate.

‘Mr Hall is residing at David Gray House and has little income. We don’t believe the custody threshold has been passed.’

Mrs Jones went on to say that an aggravating factor was that Hall is currently on bail for another charge which is proceeding to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.

Chairman of the magistrates Caroline Convery accepted jurisdiction for the case and granted bail.