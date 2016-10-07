Thin blue line is too stretched

A major review of the Manx police force is to be carried out – amid concerns that budget cuts have left the thin blue line spread too thin.

Detectives in the pro-active and intelligence team involved in disrupting drugs supply networks have had to be moved to cover other areas – such as investigating unprecedented numbers of reports of historic child sex abuse.

In his most recent annual report, Chief Constable Gary Robert confirmed this had meant work to stop the importation of Class A drugs had to be paused.

He said it was the sad reality that juggling of resources led to decisions having to be made about prioritising inquiries into abuse over stopping drugs from coming into the island.

Not one detective department is at full strength, iomtoday understands.

Meanwhile, uniformed officers are having to spend much of their time dealing with incidents involving those with mental health issues, which means they are diverted from other duties.

Problems have been compounded by what the Chief Constable has described as a ‘disastrous’ recruitment drive 18 months ago – when most of the new recruits left after initial training.

There have been more arrests for drugs offences this year than in any of the last three years.

Thirteen officers make up the pro-active and intelligence team.

The old drugs squad was twice that size.

Six experienced detectives from the UK were last week offered posts – and Mr Roberts hopes the force will get back up to full strength.

Mr Roberts insisted: ‘Drug trafficking remains a priority. I will be outlining to the new administration in crystal clear terms the considerable challenges that the constabulary faces in matching resources to demand.’

‘We are about to undertake a major review of demand, which will allow us to determine how we can remove waste and duplication, as well as focusing on the things that we have to do.

‘As a service we can no longer do everything that we have done before in exactly the same way as we’ve done before.

‘There simply aren’t enough of us. The solution to all of this will involve better use of IT, changes to how we handle calls from the public and reducing bureaucracy, including changing the way that we prepare case files for court. Major changes will follow.’

He said the force was currently three officers below strength.

New recruits who will begin in January will boost numbers.

Eight officers are expected to leave next year.

Some 48 locals applied for recruitment as police constables this year.

The six detectives from the UK who have been offered jobs will be offered full-time posts in the Manx force.

Mr Roberts said there was a shortage of experienced detectives right across the British Isles, and the Isle of Man Constabulary had been competing against several very big forces, which were similarly advertising.

Recorded crime fell by 15 per cent last year to its lowest level since 1970.

The police budget also stabilised, with no further reductions for the first time in several years.

The police will unveil their new digital strategy next week.

Major investment in new technology aims to boost the amount of time officers can spend on the beat.