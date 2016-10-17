Third Freedom of Information request is denied

A third Freedom of Information request for the release of a health and safety report has been turned down – while the same government department has asked for more time to consider a fourth.

Our request for the investigation report into the November 2013 fire at the Mount Murray Hotel has been rejected, as expected, on the grounds that there are criminal proceedings continuing.

Isle of Man Newspapers also submitted a FoI request for the release of the report into derailment of a runaway Snaefell Mountain Railway tram in March last year.

The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture responded by saying that it needed more time to consider which exemptions should apply.

We’ve already had two FoI requests to the DEFA turned down.

Our request for the health and safety report into the derailment of an MER trailer car outside Laxey station in July last year was rejected on the grounds of possible legal action.

And a request for the report into last year’s bouncy castle accident on Douglas seafront was also rejected, with the DEFA citing an exemption covering investigations and legal proceedings.

This was despite confirming that the Health and Safety at Work Inspectorate’s investigation into the July 2015 incident is now complete – and that it has been decided that no criminal proceedings will be instigated. Isle of Man Newspapers has requested a review of the decision.

Investigations and legal proceedings were again cited for the refusal to reject our request for the report into the Mount Murray fire.

The DEFA said one reason in favour of disclosure was that it would be ‘likely to improve transparency and public confidence in the health and safety regulation of the hotel industry and building trade’.

But listing factors in favour of withholding the information, it said that the investigation had resulted in criminal proceedings which are currently ongoing against Roofcraft, a roofing company which was working on the building at the time of the fire.

It said premature disclosure may present problems for the judicial process and the outcome of an investigation or proceeding could be put at risk.

The DEFA stated that having balanced the factors, it concluded that investigations and legal proceedings outweighed the public interest in disclosure.

Responding to our request for the runaway tram report, the DEFA stated: ‘The department has gathered the information relating to this request. Having now began to consider it in detail the department has recognised that more time is needed to consider the qualified exemptions.

‘It is consequently necessary to extend the processing period in respect of your request. It is currently not clear how long this may take but it will be done as quickly as possible and regular progress updates will be provided.

‘When it has become clearer you will be informed.’

FoI applicants who are unhappy with a response can request a review - as we have done with the bouncy castle report.

Those not happy with the outcome of the review can then have a right of appeal to the information commissioner who will decide whether the decision to refuse a request was justified and whether the department had responded in accordance with the Freedom of Information Act.