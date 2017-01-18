Thirty-three jobs in jeopardy as manufacturing company says it wants to pull out of the Isle of Man

Thirty-three jobs are likely to go at a company based at the freeport in Ballasalla.

Element Six, which makes synthetic diamond supermaterials, has announced its intention, subject to consultation, to move all production functions from its Isle of Man site to production sites in Shannon, Ireland, and Springs, South Africa.

That would see the closure of its Isle of Man operation during 2017.

A press statement from the company reads: ‘This decision has been taken by Element Six after careful consideration following a detailed review of production operations and is a further consolidation of their production operations, which has been ongoing for the past two years.

‘Element Six would like to stress that this proposed closure does not in any way reflect the performance of the Isle of Man Operation whose contribution to date has been excellent and highly valued. ‘

Nigel Beaumont, Element Six operations manager for the Isle of Man, said: ‘Regrettably the proposed restructuring will have implications for the 33 staff at the Isle of Man site. We are committed to work closely with all involved over the coming months to ensure that the consequences of this decision are managed with responsibility and consideration.’

Element Six chief executive officer Walter Hühn said: ‘We have had a production facility on the Isle of Man since 1988 and it is with regret that we have made this decision, reflecting the need to simplify our operational footprint. On behalf of the Executive Committee I would like to recognise and thank our Isle of Man staff for their support and contribution.’

Element Six is a synthetic diamond supermaterials company and a member of The De Beers Group of Companies, its majority shareholder.

Element Six designs, develops and produces synthetic diamond supermaterials, with major manufacturing sites in five locations in the U.S., China, Germany, South Africa and a Global Innovation Centre in Oxford, U.K.

Element Six supermaterial solutions are used in applications such as cutting, grinding, drilling, shearing and polishing, while the extreme properties of synthetic diamond beyond hardness are already opening up new applications in a wide array of industries such as optics, power transmission, water treatment, semiconductors and sensors.