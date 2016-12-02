Thomas seeks study into a central citizens’ database

Tynwald will be asked to back a feasibility study into the creation of a single resident record.

Policy and Reform Minister Chris Thomas MHK says holding basic information about individuals centrally would save people from having to establish their identity every time they deal with a different government department.

But he accepted some will have serious privacy concerns about the storage of personal information, and the risk of this data being leaked. ‘We have to make sure that safeguards are adequate from a legal, practical and computing point of view,’ he said.

There are currently some 60 main databases and over 200 separate systems used across government that store basic personal information.

Wholesale collection and sharing of all personal information held by government, including medical or tax records, is not being considered. Instead the record will include basic details like, date of birth, gender and address.

Mr Thomas stressed it was just a feasibility study at this stage. He said: ‘All government is saying is the potential public benefits are such we should at least examine the proposal and its implications.’