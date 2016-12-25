Three arrested in North

Police in the North of the island are asking people to be responsible when they drink after three arrests on Friday.

A police statement said: On Friday three people from the north of the island were detained overnight at police headquarters after being arrested for unrelated matters.

‘All of them will be appeaing in court in the New Year.

‘We have plenty of space within our new custody block.

‘Please help to keep it that way. Drink and act responsibly, after all it is Christmas.’