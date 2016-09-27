Three candidates for chief minister

There are three candidates for the position of chief minister.

Nominations closed at 5pm today.

The three candidates are LibVan leader Kate Beecroft (Douglas South), Alfred Cannan (Michael) and Middle MHK Howard Quayle.

They have until 5pm on Thursday to submit their written policy statements.

Mrs Beecroft has been proposed by Lawrie Hooper and seconded by Julie Edge

Mr Cannan has been proposed by Chris Thomas and seconded by Martyn Perkins.

Mr Quayle has been proposed by David Ashford and seconded by Ray Harmer.

The election itself takes place at a special sitting of Tynwald next Tuesday (October 4).