Three declare bid to contest chief minister role

Three candidates have confirmed that they will seeking election as Chief Minister.

Nominations have to be submitted by 5pm tomorrow (Tuesday). The election will take place on Tuesday next week.

The three who have put their names in the ring so far are Howard Quayle (Middle), Alfred Cannan (Ayre and Michael) and LibVan leader Kate Beecroft (Douglas South).

Health and Social Care Minister Mr Quayle confirmed: ‘I’m delighted to have been nominated by my colleagues. The next five years will be tough but if we work as a team for the benefit of the Isle of Man I’m sure we can deliver a good future.’

Mr Cannan, who topped the poll in the new combined seat of Ayre and Michael, said: ‘I am pleased to confirm that I will accept an invitation to be nominated for the role of Chief Minister. I will fully outline my plans for the island over the next few days.

Mrs Beecroft, who triumphed in Douglas South and saw her party secure two new members in the House on election night, announced on Facebook over the weekend that she would put her name forward.

She posted: ‘I am sure that party members and followers will be pleased to know that I have decided to join in the contest for Chief Minister.’

Mrs Beecroft said it had been a hard decision to make. She said: ‘My leadership style will be very different. I don’t tend to fit the mould. I know in my heart what I will want to achieve.’

Economic Development Minister Laurence Skelly said he was still undecided about whether to put his name forward.