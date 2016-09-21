Three sentenced for sending money out of island

A former fisherman has been jailed after admitting removing criminal property from the island.

Jamie Roy Griffin, along with his sister Meghan Tammy Griffin and mother Beverley Winifred Taylor all admitted paying money into the bank in the Isle of Man and transferring it to bank accounts in the UK.

Jamie Griffin, aged 25, of Fenella Terrace in Peel paid £12,565 into accounts in the UK betweem March 2014 and October 2015. The fisherman, who lost an arm in an accident in 2013, also admitted having just over one gramme of cannabis bush worth £22 and 23 grammes of cannabis resin worth £115.

Sister Meghan Griffin, aged 21, of the same address, transferred the largest amount of money, £19,664, over 19 transactions between April 2014 and December 2015. Their mother, Beverley Taylor, aged 51, of West View, Peel, made eight transfers between April and November 2015, totalling £6,825. She said she was promised £50 per transaction but in fact had only received £200 in total.

The court heard none of the parties actually knew the origin of the money, but they had suspicions it may be proceeds from illicit drugs. In the case of Jamie Griffin, the suspicion was ‘as good as’ knowledge.

Jamie Griffin was the only member of the family to receive immediate custody. He was sentenced to nine months in prison, plus a further 10 days for the cannabis offences.

Meghan Griffin, who is due to give birth in November, received a 15-month sentence suspended for two years, coupled with a suspended sentence supervision order. She must also pay £300 towards prosecution costs.

Beverley Taylor, the only defendant who co-operated by giving police the access code to her telephone, received 200 hours’ community service as a direct alternative to six months in prison. Sentencing her, Deemster Alastair Montgomerie said it was the shortest term he felt able to impose. She must also pay a £500 contribution towards prosecution costs.

